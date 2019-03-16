Matthew P. "Matt" Neumayer, an accounting executive with TridentUSA Health Services, dies

Matthew P. “Matt” Neumayer, vice president for accounting at TridentUSA Health Services in Hunt Valley, who had been an outstanding scholar-athlete at Loyola Blakefield and at Washington and Lee University, died Feb. 11 of an apparent heart attack at his Federal Hill home. He was 40.

“My office was next to Matt’s, and I respected him as everyone else who was in the finance department. People loved Matt,” said Marshal Jones of Silver Spring, Trident West controller at TridentUSA Health Services in Sparks.

“He was interested in making sure everyone felt like that were part of a team and a team that had a purpose,” Mr. Jones said. “And he had a willingness to do those things and was a fun guy to be around.”

Born in Baltimore and raised in Riderwood’s Village Green neighborhood, Matthew Paul Neumayer was the son of Paul Neumayer, an insurance executive, and his wife, Carol Neumayer, a Baltimore County public schools educator.

Mr. Neumayer’s academic and athletic prowess came early in life when he was a student at Riderwood Elementary School and played soccer, baseball and basketball for the Towson Recreation Council.

By the the time Mr. Neumeyer entered Loyola Blakefield, he stood 6-foot-6 and was a natural for varsity basketball coach Jerry Savage’s team. He was team co-captain for 1995-1996.

“Matt was one of those guys who was successful at everything he did, from academics to sports. He was a leader,” said Ryan Burch of Guilford, who was a basketball teammate. “And this allowed him to be friends with different groups at Loyola and spoke to his personality of who he was.”

Mr. Neumayer was a force to be reckoned with as he charged down the basketball court.

“He was not only skilled but the big guy who was coming down the block or basketball court. He was a big force behind the team and always contributed a lot to it,” Mr. Burch said. “He was very competitive and never backed down from a challenge, and he was playing against premier basketball players in those years. He held his own.”

After graduating from Loyola in 1996 as the recipient of both the Doctor Ford Loker Award and the Troy Vance Scholarship, Mr. Neumayer entered Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., where he chose to pursue academics rather than sports.

At W & L, he was elected to to Phi Beta Kappa and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and accounting. The 2000 Summa Cum Laude graduate was also named “Accounting Student of the Year.”

He was also a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society and Pi Mu Epsilon mathematics honor society.

“Matt was definitely a gentle giant and one of the smartest people I’ve ever known. His mastery of math and statistics was just amazing,” said Dan Cotter, a Beta Theta Pi fraternity brother and close friend.

“I’m a Yankee fan, and Matt was of course and Oriole fan, and we had many debates about both teams,” said Mr. Cotter, an insurance underwriter, who lives in Manhasset, Long Island. “And the reason Matt liked baseball so much is because it’s a statistical-oriented game.”

Mr. Neumayer, who was a licensed certified public accountant, began his business career as director of Security Exchange Commission financial reporting for TeleCommunications Systems Inc., where he was responsible for drafting periodic SEC filings for a company that had more than $125 million of annual revenue, and also prepared all investor and board of directors presentations.

In 2007, he joined Municipal Mortgage & Equity LLC, where he was director of financial reporting and had responsibility for all regulatory filings, capital partner reporting requirements, and presentations to the company’s board.

A year later, he became corporate controller and chief accounting officer for Osiris Therapeutics, where he worked with the CFO managing all accounting and finance functions and participated in strategic business decisions affecting the company’s operations.

Mr. Neumayer was named vice president of accounting in 2015 for TridentUDSA Health Services in Hunt Valley, where his responsibilities included being responsible for all operational and financial reporting including X-ray, ultrasound, mobile, clinical, vascular and laboratory businesses, with annual revenues exceeding $500 million.

He also managed multiple lines of business and operating entities across the country, and worked closely with the company’s CFO and corporate controller in managing all accounting and finance functions, and participating in creating company business strategy.

“Matt was very hard-working, motivational, and was distinguished by his compassion for others and his care for your personal development,” said Colleen M. Williams of Parkville, a former account manager who worked with Mr. Neumayer. “He was truly a great leader, mentor, and friend.”

As an accounting manager, Paige K. Hoffen worked closely with Mr. Neumayer.

“I knew Matt from the day he started here over four years ago. I reported to him,” said Ms. Hoffen, a Brewers Hill resident.

“He was a strong leader, not just a boss. When I was made a manager, I’d go to him for help about how to manage. He always had an open-door policy, and I didn’t want to be a jerk about my management style, and what management style I have, came from Matt,” Ms. Hoffen said.

Mr. Neumayer had not retired at his death.

The Light Street resident, dressed in his Orioles garb, was a familiar figure in his neighborhood as he walked his beloved dog, Layla.He was equally recognizable at Camden Yards, said his father, a Towson resident.

Because he had a love for animals, for the last decade Mr. Neumayer had been an animal rescue volunteer with Tara’s House Animal Rescue Inc. in Towson.

A visitation was held Feb. 14 at Ruck Towson Funeral Home.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Neumayer is survived by a sister, Carrie Neumayer of Washington; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

