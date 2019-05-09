MaryAnn Spinella, community volunteer, dies

MaryAnn Spinella, a community volunteer, retired receptionist and a Sinai Hospital personnel worker, died of complications of a stroke May 7 at Stella Maris Hospice. She 73 and lived in Hunt Valley.

Born in New York City, she was the daughter of John DiStefano, a commercial construction superintendent, and his wife, Ann Lombardo, a homemaker. She was a 1964 graduate of West Islip High School on Long Island.

She met her future husband, J. John Spinella, on a blind date while he was in the Air Force and stationed at Andrews Air Force Base. They married in 1969.

“She was a people person with an infectious laugh,” said her husband.

She and her husband initially lived in Forestville and returned to Maryland in 1983 after residing in New York, Connecticut and Philadelphia.

Ms. Spinella became a volunteer at Notre Dame Preparatory School and served on its development committee and chaperoned school functions. She later worked as a receptionist for MCI Corp. in Hunt Valley and in the personnel department of Sinai Hospital’s LifeBridge Health Center.

In her leisure hours, she enjoyed attending the old Morris A. Mechanic Theatre as well as New York theatrical productions. She also liked rock ’n’ roll music, pop culture and New York Yankees baseball games.

She set up miniature villages on tables and shelves during the Christmas season. Within her family, she was known as the mayor of Snow Village.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 200 Ware Ave. in Towson. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Cockeysville.

In addition to her husband of 50 years, a medical malpractice insurance executive, survivors include two daughters, Donna Wither of Havre de Grace and Debra Rauso of Newtown Square, Pa.; a sister, Linda Haas of Yaphank, N.Y.; and three grandsons.

