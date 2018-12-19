Mary Ann Warren, homemaker-actress, dies

Mary Ann Warren, a homemaker who performed in local community theater, died Sunday from complications of Alzheimer’s disease and a stroke at Springwell Senior Living in Mount Washington. She was 73.

The former Mary Ann Rauch, who was born and raised in New Orleans, was the daughter of Bernard J. Rauch,a businessman, and his wife, Marguerite Rauch, a homemaker.

She was a graduate of the Holy Name of Jesus Mercy Academy in New Orleans, and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1968 from the University of Virginia.

Ms. Warren moved to Baltimore in 1968, and after teaching English for several years at Archbishop Keough High School, earned her real estate license, and worked for O’Conor, Piper & Flynn until 1975, family members said.

An accomplished actress, dancer and singer, Ms. Warren performed in local community theater and for years was a mainstay of the Paint and Powder Club.

Ms. Warren, who had been a longtime Mount Washington resident before moving to Springwell two years ago, was a former member of the Gibson Island Club.She enjoyed sailing the Chesapeake Bay and was an avid Orioles fan.

“She was a huge Cal Ripken fan and collected anything Cal Ripken,” said her son, Edward Henry “Hank” Mitchell, a resident of the city’s Lake Montebello neighborhood.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S. Charles St., Federal Hill.

In addition to her son, she is survived by her husband of 19 years, Edward “Buzz” Warren, a retired senior project manager for Navy Supply Systems; a brother, Bernard J. Rauch of Chatawa, Miss.; a sister, Diane Rauch Kern of New Orleans; and a grandson. An earlier marriage to Geoffrey S. Mitchell, a lawyer, ended in divorce.

EMAIL PIX

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com