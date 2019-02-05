Mary G. Snively, credit manager, dies

Mary G. Snively, a retired credit manager and counselor who enjoyed gardening, died Saturday of heart failure at her Mount Airy home. She was 92.

The former Mary Geraldine Munson, who was the daughter of Luther Bower Munson, a construction supervisor, and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Dixon Munson, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Catonsville.

Because of the nature of her father’s occupation, she spent her early years in Ohio, Georgia and South Carolina, before returning with her family to Catonsville, where she graduated from Catonsville High School.

Mrs. Snively worked as a credit manager at Montgomery Ward and subsequently for Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. and the Shell Oil Co. From 1991 to 1995, when she retired, she worked part time at Consumer Credit Counseling.

She also had been a substitute teacher at Catonsville Junior High School.,

A former resident of Catonsville and Ellicott City, Mrs. Snively, in addition to gardening, liked to read and collect antiques.

Her husband of 37 years, William F. Snively, an accountant, died in 1990.

Services are private.

She is survived by two sons, Bradley Snively of Mount Airy and Jay Snively of Hanover, Pa.; and five grandchildren.

