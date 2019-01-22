Mary Rita Pacy, a former Ruxton women's clothier, dies

Mary Rita Pacy, whose Jewels Fargo sold women’s apparel out of her former Ruxton home, died Friday from cancer at a son’s home in Thomasville, Pa. The Spring Grove, Pa., resident was 87.

The former Mary Rita McFee was born in Baltimore and raised on Thicket Road in the Pinehurst neighborhood. She was the daughter of John Nunan McFee, a Hutzler’s department store general manager, and Rita Winklemann McFee, a homemaker.

After graduating in 1949 from Bryn Mawr School, she began her studies at Pembroke College in Providence, R.I., which is now part of Brown University, and later transferred to Goucher College.

After leaving Goucher, she modeled for Hutzler’s and in 1952 married Charles William “Bill” Pacy, and in 1960, the couple moved to a home they had built on Circle Road in Ruxton, and where they raised their four sons.

Her husband was a co-founder in 1959 of Frontier Town, which was a 120-acre Western theme park, near Ocean City, and Mrs. Pacy’s role was playing “Miss Kitty,” who ran the local saloon. She also participated in the rodeo, where she was a barrel racer.

In the late 1960s, the couple built one of the first summer houses in a development north of Bethany Beach, Del., that became known as Cotton Patch.

Mrs. Pacy established Jewels Fargo, a small business in the 1970s that she operated for about 20 years selling women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories, from a building on the grounds of her Ruxton home.

She and her husband later divorced and in 1990, she and a son moved to a home on Croydon Road in Homeland, and later to Roland Park. Since 2013, she had been living in Spring Grove, Pa.

Mrs. Pacy had been a longtime communicant of the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

For the past 30 years, she had been active in a prayer group and ministry whose members were friends from Maryland, Pennsylvania and “from all over the world,” family members said.

The group had traveled to the Holy Land, the Philippines, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland and Germany.

At her request, there will be no funeral services.

Mrs. Pacy is survived by three sons, John Pacy of Federal Hill, David Pacy of Thomasville and Jeffrey R. Pacy of Richmond, Va.; and six grandchildren. Another son, Charles William Pacy Jr., died in 1976.

