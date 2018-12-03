Mary Jo McCrone, retired registered nurse, dies

Mary Jo McCrone, a retired registered nurse who enjoyed reading and travel, died Wednesday from a lung disease at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

The Baldwin resident was 64.

The former Mary Josepha DiNardo was the daughter of Dr. Hector DiNardo Jr., a dentist, and his wife, Margaret DiNardo.

She was born in San Francisco and raised in Timonium.

A 1971 graduate of Mercy High School, she became a member of the first class at Loyola University Maryland to admit women. She studied ethics at Loyola, then entered the University of Maryland School of Nursing and graduated there in 1975.

During a nursing career of more than 30 years, Ms. McCrone worked in intensive care units at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital. She retired about five years ago.

“A gifted medical professional, Mary Jo would personalize care for many of her patients, bringing them homemade soups or buying them copies of books she thought they may like,” said a sister, Mary Lou DiNardo of Timonium.

Ms. McCrone was known for her fashionable style of dress that “veered to the vividly colorful and glittery,” her sister said.

In addition to being an avid gardener and world traveler, Ms. McCrone was an inveterate newspaper reader who daily consumed four or five of them, her sister said.

Ms. McCrone was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Hydes.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road.

In addition to her mother, who lives in Timonium, and her sister, Ms.McCrone is survived by a son, Christopher McCrone of Baldwin; two daughters, Amy Ann Mannion of Towson and Kaitlin McCrone of Parkville; four brothers, Hector DiNardo III of Stewartstown, Pa., Ignatius DiNardo of Salisbury, Peter DiNardo of Crisfield and Edmund DiNardo of Timonium; another sister, Mary Kathleen Senft of Timonium; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her marriage to Dr. Daniel Thomas McCrone ended in divorce.

