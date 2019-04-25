Mary H. Lambrow, former Boys' Latin School librarian, dies

Mary H. Lambrow, a former Boys’ Latin School librarian and an accomplished cook who enjoyed preparing Greek specialties, died April 19 from heart failure at Brightview Assisted-Living in Timonium. She was 91.

The former Mary Helen Coutros was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Nicholas P. Coutros, owner of the Little Seafood House at Howard and Centre streets, and his wife, Sophia Theofilakos Coutros, a homemaker.

She moved with her family to Baltimore in 1940 and was a 1945 graduate of Western High School. She studied Russian at night at the Johns Hopkins University.

Mrs. Lambrow had worked for the City of Baltimore and a shipping company before coming to Boys’ Latin School in the mid-1960s, working as a librarian and an administrative assistant for a decade.

The longtime Timonium resident enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, entertaining family and friends, and preparing Greek food. She also was a bridge player.

She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, where she had been president of the Golden Age Club.

Her husband of 66 years, James Lambrow, a sales executive, died in 2018.

Funeral services are private.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Dennis James Lambrow of Timonium and Nicholas Peter Lambrow of Wilmington, Del.; and four grandchildren.

