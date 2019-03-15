Mary M. Baginski, who celebrated Baltimore's traditions, dies

Mary M. Baginski, a former secretary who reveled in all things Baltimore, died Feb. 27 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at Stella Maris Hospice. The Parkville resident was 82.

A lover of crab cakes, bingo and duckpin bowling, the former Mary Margaret Earhardt was born in Baltimore, the daughter of Francis Earhardt, a Baltimore police sergeant, and his wife, Marie Earhardt, a homemaker.

She was reared on St. Thomas and Rutland avenues and was a 1954 graduate of Catholic High School. After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary for the old State Roads Commission before her marriage in 1958 to Thomas J. Baginski, a city firefighter.

The couple who raised their four children had lived on Gittings Avenue, and in 1993 moved to Perring Woods Road in Parkville.

“She was a very loving, devoted and stylish mother,” a daughter, Karen Barba of Seattle, wrote in a biographical sketch of her mother.

“Her weekly hair appointments kept her beehive hairdo in a perfectly teased coif,” she wrote. “Bingo was her passion. She knew where every Catholic bingo was, and easily handled 60 cards at a time.”

Mrs. Baginski bowled in the same duckpin league until she was 74, using the same ball from her days when she was a member of a Catholic High bowling team.

She had been an active communicant of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Rodgers Forge, and later Parkville’s St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church.

Her husband, a retired Baltimore City Fire Department battalion chief who had been assigned to the Pulaski Highway fire station, died in 2008.

A Mass of Christian burial was offered March 4 in the chapel at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by a son, David Baginski of Abingdon; two other daughters, Judith Gentry of Timonium and Linda Durkota of Lancaster, Pa.; a brother, Francis “Sonny” Earhardt of Fairfax, Va.; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

