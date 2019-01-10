Sister Mary Constance Baker, SSND, educator, dies

Sister Mary Constance “Connie” Baker, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame and a retired educator, died Dec. 29 from undetermined causes at Maria Health Care Center at Villa Assumpta in Baltimore County. She was 75.

She was born Helen Elizabeth Baker in Baltimore to Robert Baker and Helen Heubeck Baker.

Because her father was in the Army during World War II, she moved with her family throughout the South until finally returning to Baltimore in 1945.

Sister Connie, as she was know, first became acquainted with the School Sisters of Notre Dame while a student at St. Mark Parochial School in Catonsville.

After graduating from, Notre Dame Preparatory School in 1961, she entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame.and professed her vows in 1962, at which time she assumed the religious name of Sister Mary Constance.

She was a 1968 graduate of Notre Dame of Maryland University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education, and in 1974 obtained a master’s degree in education and guidance counseling from Villanova University.

She began her teaching career in 1964 at St. Mary of the Assumption School in Govans, where she taught third-, fifth- and seventh-grade students, and from, 1971 to 1972, was an eighth-grade teacher at St. Peter School in Philadelphia.

Sister Connie was a prefect, social worker and director of group living at St. Vincent Orphanage in Tocony, Pa., from 1972 until 1982, when she was named assistant principal at St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, where she also was a teacher, religious counselor and campus minister.

She was on the faculty of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrytown, Pa., for three years before being named a pastoral associate, pastoral care minister, parish administrator and pastoral life director at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Pikesville in 2000, positions she held for eight years.

Sister Connie served in voluntary ministry at Sisters Academy of Baltimore, an independent middle school for girls, and at the Caroline Center in East Baltimore from 2008 until 2015, when she retired to her order’s motherhouse in Woodbrook.

During her high school years, Sister Connie was an avid softball and basketball player, and she remained a lifelong Orioles fan.She was also a member of the weekly Thursday night carpet bowling league at Villa Assumpta.

A Mass off Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles St.

She is survived by two brothers, Robert Baker of Laurel, Del., and Henry Baker of Gainesville, Fla.; and three sisters, Cathy Schwartz of Columbia, Patricia Baker of Little River, Texas, and Mary Johnson of Round Rock, Texas

