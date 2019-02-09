Martha S. Hamill, IBM branch manager, dies

Martha S. Hamill, a retired IBM branch manager who enjoyed baking, died Jan. 22 from congestive heart failure at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center. The Parkville resident was 93.

The former Martha Sue King, who was known as “Marsue,” was born in Cleveland and raised in Chautauqua, N.Y. She was the daughter of Julius King II, public relations director of the Chautauqua Institution and a children’s book author, and his wife, Rebecca Bibb King, a homemaker.

She was a 1943 graduate of Jamestown High School in Jamestown, N.Y., and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1947 from Randolph Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, Va.

It was a college classmate from Homeland who introduced her to her future husband, Jere Owens Hamill, whom she married in 1948. The couple settled in Towson, where she raised their six children.

When her children reached school age, she went to work as a secretary in the 1960s for the Baltimore County Office of Planning. In 1973, she joined IBM as an executive assistant and then was promoted to branch manager of the company’s Pratt Street office. She retired in 1990.

Mrs. Hamill enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. An accomplished baker, she was known for her pecan pie, sticky buns and Christmas fruit cakes.

She and her husband were world travelers and also liked sailing aboard their sailboat, which they kept moored in Bowleys Quarters and Middle River. They were also members of Sparrows Point Country Club, where she was Nine Hole Ladies champion in the 1990s.

In 2012, she and her husband moved to Oak Crest Village Retirement Community in Parkville. Her husband, a retired insurance executive, died in 2015.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Oak Crest Village, 8820 Wather Blvd.

She is survived by five sons, John P. Hamill and Brian T. Hamill, both of Baltimore, Kevin M. Hamill of Hyattsville, Terence G. Hamill of Lansdale, Pa., and Timothy F. Hamill of Atlanta; a daughter, Patricia M. Hamill of Philadelphia; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

