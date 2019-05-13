Margie B. Cummings, homemaker who later sold real estate, dies

Margie Buck Cummings, a homemaker who sold residential real estate, died of complications of Parkinson’s disease May 3 at the Charlestown Retirement Community. The Catonsville resident was 88.

Born in Houston, she was the daughter of James Clyde Buck and his wife, Mildred Laughlin. Raised in Beaumont, Texas, she was a 1948 graduate of St. Anthony High School and moved to Washington, D.C.

She joined the federal government and worked at the Naval Observatory Laboratory. In 1952 she married Joseph G. Cummings, a federal chemist. They lived in Silver Spring and she was a stay-at-home mother for 28 years.

“She showed courage, spiritual strength while providing loving care at home for her third child, who was born severely disabled with cerebral palsy,” said her daughter, Laurie Cummings of Ellicott City.

She then became an administrative assistant at Control Data, and after living in Texas for about a decade, she joined Long and Foster in Catonsville.

“She found satisfaction working with young couples and first-time buyers in their quest to find the perfect home,” her daughter said.

She retired in 2009 and then became the reception desk greeter at St. Agnes Hospital.

She was a traveler — she liked Europe and collected antiques.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane in Catonsville. She was a member of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Elkridge.

In addition to her daughter, survivors include another daughter, Jamie Cummings of Catonsville; two sons, Anthony Cummings of Ellicott City and Terrence Cummings of Monument, Colo.; and six grandchildren. Her husband of 57 years died in 2009. Another son, Michael J. Cummings, died in 1979.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com