Lynn DeG. Lafferty, businesswoman

Lynn DeG. Lafferty, a retired businesswoman who had been active in several organizations, died Nov. 11 from cancer at the Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson. The former Elkridge Estates resident was 85.

The former Lynn DeGroff, the daughter of Ralph Lynn DeGroff, a stockbroker, and his wife, Marion Day DeGroff, a homemaker-volunteer, was born in Baltimore and raised in Homeland.

She was a 1951 graduate of the Bryn Mawr School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1955 from Wellesley College. In 1959, she married Frederick Wayne Lafferty, a banker, who died in 2002.

Mrs. Lafferty was a co-founder and owner in the 1970s of Lybra Limited, a financial services company, which she later sold.

She was a member and former president of the Junior League of Baltimore and was a former member and treasurer of the National Society of Colonial Dames in America. She was also a past president of the Children’s Fresh Air Society, which is now a fund of the Baltimore Community Foundation.

Mrs. Lafferty, who had also lived at a home in Fort Lauderdale for 20 years, before moving to Blakehurst about a decade ago, had traveled by ship all over the world. She also enjoyed reading, making scrapbooks that chronicled her family’s life, and crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Services were private.

Mrs. Lafferty is survived by a son, F. Wayne Lafferty of McKinney, Texas; a daughter, Lee Lafferty Broh-Kahn of Phoenix, Baltimore County; and five grandchildren.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com