Lucy R. Hewitt, secretary and homemaker, dies

Lucy R. Hewitt, a former secretary who later became a homemaker, died Feb. 4 of undetermined causes at Mercy Ridge Retirement Community in Lutherville. She was 101.

The former Lucy Pearl Rhodes who was born in Baltimore was the daughter of Harry Rhodes and his wife, Lucy Pearl Rhodes.

Placed in foster care at a young age, she was raised by Charles Sheeler, a Sherwood Distilling Co. worker, and his wife, Mary Sheeler, a homemaker, at a home on Sherwood Road in Cockeysville.

After graduating from Towson High School in 1934, she attended secretarial school for two years, and went to work in 1936 as a secretary at the Cockeysville National Bank, and subsequently at Mercantile Bank and Equitable Trust in Cockeysville, until retiring in 1946.

In 1936, she married Marion Moore, a farmer, and lived in Middletown, Baltimore County, where they raised their three children. They divorced in 1969.

She met her second husband, Elwood Hewitt, at Valley Baptist Church, after filling out a visitor’s card. They later married in 1973 and moved to a farm in White Hall.

Mr. Hewitt, a certified public accountant, was also part owner of Whirlwind Boats, a Cockeysville wooden boats builder, and after a few years, he and two partners decided to sell the business after fiberglass boats became popular.

Her husband then became head of finance at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He died in 2008.

After selling their farm, they moved to a home on Pot Spring Road in Timonium, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends at Christmas parties, crab feasts, birthdays and picnics.

In 1995, Mrs. Hewitt and her husband left Valley Baptist Church and joined Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

They were world travelers and attended the passion play at Oberammergau in the Bavarian Alps. They also traveled to Egypt, Switzerland, Hawaii and England, and enjoyed many cruises.

She lived in Mays Chapel until they sold their home in 2004 and moved to Mercy Ridge.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium.

Mrs. Hewitt is survived by a son, Bradley Moore of Phoenix, Baltimore County; two daughters, Sandra Bissell of Towson and Deborah Webber of Hydes; a stepson, W. Carey Hewitt of Fort Collins, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Jane Althea Hewitt of Durham, N.C.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. Another stepson, Glen Hewitt, died in 1997.

