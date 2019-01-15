Louis B. Weckesser, Applied Physics Laboratory engineer, dies

Louis B. Weckesser, a retired Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory engineer and food bank volunteer, died Jan. 1 from complications of dementia at Harmony Hall Assisted Living in Columbia. The Ellicott City resident was 90.

Louis Benjamin Weckesser was born in Baltimore, the son of Louis B. Weckesser, a salesman for the Emerson Drug Co., manufacturers of Bromo-Seltzer, and Edna Weckesser, a Rheb’s Candy Co. worker.

Raised in Southwest Baltimore, Mr. Weckesser was a 1946 graduate of Polytechnic Institute. After serving two years in the Coast Guard, he received a bachelor’s degree in 1952 from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1956, also from Maryland.

Mr. Weckesser worked for 40 years at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel until retiring in 1992.

A member of College Park United Methodist Church, Mr. Weckesser was also an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church, where he volunteered with the Maryland Food Bank and along with other church members delivered turkey dinners to the needy at Thanksgiving.

A world traveler, he also enjoyed camping and golfing.

Mr. Weckesser donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board, and a celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at his church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City.

Mr. Weckesser is survived by his wife of 69 years, the former Alphia Ball; three daughters, Beth Varney of Westminster, Carol Messerly of Highland and Linda Hooten of Spokane; three granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.

More obituaries »

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com