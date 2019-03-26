Lonny H. Weaver, former longtime Carroll County Times outdoors writer, dies

Lonny H. Weaver, a former longtime Carroll County Times outdoors writer who also wrote for The Sun’s Anne Arundel County zoned edition, died Saturday of kidney and heart disease at his New Windsor home. He was 72.

Lonny Howard Weaver who was the son of G. Howard Weaver, a Black & Decker administrator, and Mary Combs Weaver, assistant to the clerk of the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, was born in Baltimore and raised in Glyndon.

He was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School and attended what is now Frostburg State University. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1970, and was involved in the initial reporting and tracking of the Navy spy ship USS Pueblo that was attacked and captured in 1968 in international waters by North Korean forces, family members said.

Mr. Weaver was able to combine his interests in fishing, hunting and golfing into becoming the outdoors columnist for the Carroll County Times in 1980.

An award-winning columnist, Mr. Weaver also had his work published in The News American, SportsFirst and on Sundays in The Sun’s Anne Arundel County Sun, as well as in national outdoors publications.

“I am particularly fond of farm and community ponds. These are great places to enjoy fishing the way fishing was meant to be — laid-back,” he wrote in a 1993 column for the Anne Arundel County Sun.

“They are also ideal for introducing youngsters to fishing and places that will surprise you with a fair share of citation-sized fish. Check out the freshwater fishing records over a period of years and one spot continually outproduces all the rest — ponds,” he wrote.

Mr. Weaver’s column was published in the Carroll County Times until 2015.

Handout 2015 Lonny H. Weaver was a two-time president of the Mason-Dixon Outdoor Writers Association, and a member of other outdoors writing organizations. Lonny H. Weaver was a two-time president of the Mason-Dixon Outdoor Writers Association, and a member of other outdoors writing organizations. (Handout 2015)

He was a two-time president of the Mason-Dixon Outdoor Writers Association, and a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and the Outdoor Writers Association of America.

He was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan, enjoyed skeet shooting and was a member of the Dug Hill Rod & Gun Club.

At Mr. Weaver’s request, no religious services will be held. His family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Fletcher Funeral Home at 254 E. Main St. in Westminster.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Merelie Douglas; two daughters, Amy Navarre of Sykesville and Lorna Shaikh of Westminster; a sister, Terry Manes of Orange County, Calif.; and four grandchildren.

