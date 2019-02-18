Lois Leuba, retired Baltimore County schools counselor, dies

Lois Reed Leuba, a retired Baltimore County schools guidance counselor who collected and sold antique glassware, died of complications of dementia Jan. 29 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium. The former Lutherville resident was 83.

Born Lois Eileen Reed in Wilkinsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of Guilford Alan Reed, a Mine Safety Administration worker, and his wife, Margaret Decker, a homemaker. She earned a business administration degree at Westminster College and master’s degrees from the George Washington and Johns Hopkins universities.

Mrs. Leuba taught English at Suitland High School in Prince George’s County from 1958 to 1962. After moving to the Baltimore area, she became a guidance counselor at Woodlawn Middle School and later served in the guidance departments of Old Court Middle School and Milford Mill High School. In 1980 she became the guidance chair at Sparrows Point High School. She retired in 1989 after assisting numerous students with their college applications.

Ms. Leuba belonged to the Towson chapter of the American Association of University Women and had served as its president.

She collected carnival and Depression glass, teacups and other articles of tableware. She was a member and a treasurer of the Baltimore Glass Club. She sold collectible glass at a flea markets at the Shops at Kenilworth and at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

She attended Center Stage and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She was newsletter editor for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Associates. She was a world traveler and an avid reader.

“She was proud of work and the way she had helped so many students. She once recalled how a young Frank Zappa was thrown out of a school dance,” said her son,Timothy Alan Leuba of Towson. “She was strict in beliefs and was fond of simpler times. She did not use a computer. She believed in living a life according to the Emily Post book of etiquette.”

Ms. Leuba won a Baltimore Sun contest to predicted the Dow Jones average’s close for 1989. She added her age to her lucky number and became the dinner guest of Sun financial analyst Julius Westheimer, who wrote a feature called The Ticker. They had dinner at the Hampton’s Restaurant at the Harbor Court.

Ms. Leuba directed that her body be donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Chesapeake Ave., where she had been an deacon and elder and was active on the education committee.

In addition to her son, survivors include two grandchildren. Her marriage in 1962 to Harold R. Leuba ended in divorce.

