Linda E. Christenson, former Pride of Baltimore executive director, dies

Linda E. Christenson, a lawyer who had been executive director for a decade of the Pride of Baltimore Inc., died Feb. 25 from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at her Rehoboth Deach, Del., home. The former Ruxton resident was 66.

Linda Ellen Christenson, the daughter of Arthur L. Christenson, a marine engineer and vice president of Foster Wheeler, and his wife, Jeanne Christenson, a teacher, was born in Astoria, N.Y., and was raised in Denmark and Mountain Lakes, N.J., where she graduated in 1970 from Mountain Lakes High School.

Ms. Christenson earned a bachelor’s degree in 1974 in history and education from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and a master’s degree in public policy 1979 from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. In 1983, she obtained her law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

As an environmental attorney whose focus was on clean water and landfills, she began her career in 1984 as manager of federal government affairs for the Adolph Coors Co. in Denver, then moved to Washington, where she served as of counsel to the Kilpatrick & Cody law firm’s environment and natural resources practice group.

Ms. Christenson was director for her own consultancy, Landfill Solutions Group, as well as the International Association of Environmental Testing Labs and International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association.

From 2002 until her retirement in 2012, she was executive director of the Pride of Baltimore Inc. and during her tenure successfully “raised $10 million for operating and educational expenses in addition to $600,000 in a capital campaign to restore the vessel in 2006 after a catastrophic accident,” her sister, Laura Christenson of Ridgewood, N.J., wrote in a biographical profile.

“She absolutely loved sailing, being on the water and representing Maryland, Baltimore and the Pride around the world at various events,” she wrote.

Ms. Christenson was also a registered lobbyist before the Congress, multiple federal agencies and courts.

She purchased her home in Rehoboth Beach in 1987 and moved there permanently after retiring. She volunteered at the annual Rehoboth Beach Film Festival and was a member of a golf and restaurant group.

Ms. Christenson also liked watching the dolphins off Henlopen State Park and was “pursuing solutions for the Ocean Cleanup Project to address plastic islands in the oceans,” Her sister wrote.

She will be buried at sea, and a private celebration of her life will be held April 13 in Rehoboth Beach.

In addition to her sister and mother, Jeanne F. Christenson of Hilton Head Island, S.C., Ms. Christenson is survived by her partner of 19 years, Theodora Braver of Rehoboth Beach; a niece; and grandniece.

