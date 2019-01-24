Lillie M. Camphor, former schoolteacher, dies

Lillie M. Camphor, a retired Baltimore public school teacher, died Jan. 15 from complications of a stroke at the University of Maryland Midtown Campus. She was 89.

The former Lillie Mae Gillard was born and raised in Baltimore. She was the daughter of Henry Babe Gillard, a Navy chief petty officer, and his wife, Annie R. Stewart, a homemaker.

She was a 1946 graduate of Dunbar High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1950 from Coppin State College.

An elementary school teacher, she began her 40-year career at School 116, at Aisquith and Orleans streets, and School 139 on Lexington Street, from which she retired 1990.

Even though retired, she continued tutoring students and math at Camp Success, which was sponsored by St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

Mrs. Camphor was named Outstanding Teacher by the Baltimore City Parent Teacher Organization, and by Sharon Baptist Church for their “Women Making a Difference.”

The longtime resident of Poplar Grove Street enjoyed reading and travel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Wayland Baptist Church, 3200 Garrison Blvd.

She is survived by a son, Michael Camphor of Baltimore; a daughter, Yolande Camphor of Baltimore,, five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A marriage to James L. Camphor Jr. ended in divorce.

