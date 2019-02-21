Josephine 'Jody' deButts, former Roland Park resident, dies

Josephine Dame “Jody” deButts, a former Roland Park resident and dog fancier, died of lung disease Feb. 16 at her Towson home. She was 78.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Bolton Hill and Roland Park, she was the daughter of Daniel Dulany deButts, who worked in railway supplies for the Southern Railway, and his wife, Josephine Dame. She attended the Sunshine School in Bolton Hill.

“My sister was a neighborhood favorite. She walked her dogs several times a day along Roland Avenue and frequently visited the Tuxedo Pharmacy,” said her sister, Ann Ashby Thompson of Baltimore. “Jody was the oldest of three daughters and she, along with her mother and sisters, enjoyed travelling each year, She was known for her loving smile and good nature.”

She also made trips to Upperville, Va., where she had an extended family of more than 50 relatives.

“They praised Jody for her happy temperament, thoughtfulness and her steely determination,” said her sister.

A dog fancier, Ms. deButts owned a series of German shepherds, a Norwich terrier and a sheltie.

She followed British royalty as a hobby and studied the life of Princess Diana.

Ms. deButts attended Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill and later the Church of the Redeemer.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville.

In addition to her sister, survivors include another sister, Susan Meade Arnot of Stevenson; two nephews; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com