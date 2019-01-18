Former Fells Point bar owner Joseph C. 'Turkey Joe' Trabert dies

Joseph C. “Turkey Joe” Trabert, a former Fells Point bar owner and Baltimore personality who headed the city’s Film Commission, died of an apparent heart attack Thursday at his Northeast Baltimore home. He was 83.

The Baltimore native, the son of Joseph C. Trabert Sr. and his wife, Louise Towles, was born on Milton Avenue and raised in the Southwestern part of the city. He was a graduate of Baltimore City College and earned an education degree at the University of Maryland College Park.

After teaching in the Baltimore City schools system, he opened a bar, Turkey’s Joe’s, in the 700 block of South Broadway, in 1972. It was part of the original group of pubs that flourished there as the neighborhood changed from a largely Polish community to a destination known for restored homes, bars and restaurants with a regional appeal.

He was also known for his large collection of antique beer and Baltimore Orioles memorabilia.

Mr. Trabert sold the bar in 1980 and joined the staff of Mayor William Donald Schaefer, who named him the city’s film commissioner. He helped production companies find locations for the films “Hairspray,” “The Accidental Tourist” and “He Said, She Said,” among others.

Friends recalled that Mr. Trabert was articulate and ready with a funny line.

“The tomato season was like a cheap suit. It looked great at first, but quickly fell apart," he said in a 2004 Baltimore Sun article about his backyard garden.

On another occasion, he described a typical Baltimore resident: "You eat sauerkraut with your turkey on Thanksgiving ... You save extra-large frozen orange juice cans, cut out the tops and bottoms, and use them as hair rollers … You went to the Baltimore Coliseum to see wrestling, roller derby, boxing, the old Bullets and jazz concerts. ... You either had a Mr. Ray's Hair Weave or at least know what one looks like."

Funeral arrangements are being made through the Leonard Ruck Home in Hamilton.

Mr. Trabert is survived by Sherry Mullen, his wife of nearly 40 years, who manages a native plants greenhouse.

A full obituary will appear.

