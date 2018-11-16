Joseph F. Flinn, exhibits manager and former Baldwin and Parkville resident, dies at 57

Joseph Francis Flinn, a production manager at trade show exhibition businesses, died of complications from cancer on Nov. 1 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I. The former Baldwin and Parkville resident was 57.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Baldwin, he was the son of Eugene A. Flinn, a car salesman, and his wife, Rose Maranto, a Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital clerk and retail sales worker.

He attended St. John School in Hydes, John Carroll High School and was a 1980 graduate of Bel Air High School, where he played football.

Mr. Flynn was a member of the Carpenters Union for 15 years and headed production and operations for GES Expositions and Hargrove, Inc.

He moved to Newport, R.I., in 2014.

He enjoyed baseball and football and was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. He also was an amateur historian.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 12 Marlborough St., in Newport, R.I. The family is planning a private memorial service Dec. 9 in Baltimore.

Survivors include a son, Michael Joseph Flinn of Salt Lake City, Utah; a brother, Michael J. Flinn of Atlanta; three sisters, Jeanne M. Scott of Newport, R.I., Mary A. Flinn of Chatham, N.Y. and Ann M. Flinn of Baltimore; his mother, Rose M Flinn, also of Newport; two nephews and four nieces. His previous marriage to Dawn Franz Flinn ended in divorce.

