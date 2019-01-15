John M. Park, Applied Physics Lab mathematician, dies

John McMonegal Park Jr., a Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory mathematician, died of heart disease Jan. 2 at Brighton Gardens of Columbia. He was 89 and lived in Columbia.

Born in Richmond, Ky., he was the son of John M. Park Sr., a farmer, and his wife, Mary Etta Cobb. He was raised on the family cattle farm, and was a graduate of Madison High School, where he was a baseball pitcher and football center. Mr. Park was a past president of the Kentucky Association of 4-H Clubs.

He earned a bachelor’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University and had a master’s degree from Indiana University. Mr. Park served in the Air Force.

He joined the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory about 1960. He retired in June 1995 as a principal staff mathematician. He managed the annual trustees report.

He moved to a Simpsonville home that later became part of Columbia.

Mr. Park enjoyed vegetable gardening, reading Western sagas and cooking for his family. Family members said he was an expert bacon griller, who also made spaghetti and pork chops. He and his family took road trips and camped. He also liked observing deer in forest settings. He visited the English countryside and spent summer vacations in Maine.

Services are private.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Ann Tinder, a homemaker and artist who restored antique dolls; three daughters, Kathy Stansbery of Mount Airy, Sharon Park of Cooksville and Melissa Stanford of Ellicott City; and four grandchildren.

