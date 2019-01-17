John F. McBride, printing company owner, dies

John F. McBride, an Irish immigrant and founder of a Southwest Baltimore printing company who was active in several Irish cultural organizations, died Tuesday from a heart attack at his Cockeysville home. He was 83.

John Francis McBride, who was born and raised in Derry, Northern Ireland, was the son of Charles McBride, a staff member of the Derry Journal newspaper, and his wife, Kitty McBride, a homemaker.

He was a graduate of Derry public schools and in 1956 immigrated to New York City, and then moved to Philadelphia, and finally in the late 1950s, to Baltimore, where he served in the Air National Guard and was a reservist.

He met and fell in love with Pat Talbott, a Baltimorean, whom he married in 1958.

Mr. McBride worked as a photoengraver for the Publicity Co. before establishing Boulevard Offset Printing Co. on Washington Boulevard in the 1970s. After a 1986 fire, he relocated the business to Morrell Park.

After selling the printing firm in 2006, he retired.

Mr. McBride was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time at a second home in Ocean City, where he liked fishing with family members and friends. He also enjoyed playing golf and traveling, especially to Ireland, family members said.

“He was proud of his American citizenship but also remained a proud Irishman,” said a daughter, Kathy McBride Wagner of Timonium.

Mr. McBride was a former president of the Irish National Caucus and was a member of the Emerald Isle Society. He was a former member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Elks.

He also liked playing the accordion and singing Irish songs at family gatherings.

“He was a legend,” his daughter said. “He was a big presence and had an empathetic heart. He’d drop everything to help anyone who had a need.”

Mr. McBride was a communicant for 54 years of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m.Friday.

In addition to his wife of 60 years and his daughter, he is survived by two sons, K.C. McBride of Dundalk and Keith McBride of Ventura, Calif.; another daughter, Kelly McBride of Middle River; two brothers, Edward P. McBride of Perry Hall and Mick McBride of Derry; three sisters, Mary Harkin and Mardie McMullan, both of Derry, and Kathleen Collins of England; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com