Jerome J. Levy Sr., veteran and former co-owner of Diamond Cab Co., dies

Jerome Joseph Levy Sr., former co-owner of the Diamond Cab Co. and a World War II Navy veteran, died Oct. 21 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at Lorien Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Harford County. The Fallston resident was 96.

Born in Baltimore and raised on Whitelock Street near Druid Hill Park, he was the son of Joseph Levy, a salesman, and Caroline Shuster, a homemaker.

After completing the eighth grade at All Saints parochial school, Mr. Levy went to work at the Lord Baltimore Hotel during the Great Depression, doing odd jobs in order to help support his family.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1942. After completing training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Illinois and submarine school at Groton, Conn., he was deployed to the South Pacific and served aboard submarines as a torpedoman’s mate.

After being discharged in 1945, he returned to Baltimore and married the former Helen Catania. After living for a time on Milton Avenue in East Baltimore, the couple settled in 1951 in Northwood.

He worked briefly for the U.S. Postal Service, then joined his father-in-law and two-brothers-in law in 1952 in the taxicab business. Mr. Levy rose from being a driver to a co-owner of the Diamond Cab Co. He retired in 1987 after selling the company to Yellow Cab.

He had been a longtime communicant of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Baynesville, where he volunteered and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In 1982, he and his wife moved to Fallston. He enjoyed working in his garden, and was an inveterate Baltimore Colts, Ravens and Orioles fan.

He liked vacationing in Ocean City and playing pinochle. He was an accomplished duckpin bowler, and was a member of bowling leagues at St. Matthew Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

His favorite meal was “steamed crabs and beer,” said a daughter, Nancy Giorno of Forest Hill.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Nov. 3 at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.

His wife died in 2000. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by a son, Paul Levy of Copley, Ohio; two other daughters, Verna MacDonald of Bel Air and Connie Wallace of Perry Hall; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Another son, Jerome J. Levy Jr., died in 2015.

— Frederick N. Rasmussen

