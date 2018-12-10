James G. Beach III, Joppa resident and Towson attorney, dies

James G. Beach III, an attorney in the Towson area who enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, died of a stroke Nov. 29 at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

He was 66 and lived in Joppa.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of James Beach Jr., a Chevrolet dealership owner who was later an attorney, and his wife Claire Beach, who appeared on local television on the Eastern Shore.

The family later moved to Lutherville. Mr. Beach was a 1970 graduate of Towson High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Virginia. He was a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law.

He established a legal practice on Washington Avenue in Towson and represented clients in personal injury and worker’s compensation cases.

“Jim had an engaging personality. Whether he was in court, in a restaurant, or just walking down the street, he would invariably run into people he knew,” said John Austin, a fellow attorney. “He always put a smile on their faces.”

Another attorney, Harris "Bud" George, added that Mr. Beach was “respected in the Towson legal community,” and was involved in activities related to the bar association.”

Mr. Beach enjoyed boating and sailed on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on his craft, the “Beach Party." He also socialized at the Long Beach Marina in Middle River.

Friends said he was known for his memory and trivia knowledge.

“He could read something once and retain it forever,” said his wife, the former Ida Miglioretti. “He could retain the most arcane facts. He could recall a phone number from 40 years ago.”

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road in Joppa, where was a member.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, a Black and Decker worker; a half brother, Philip Beach of Venice, Fla.; a step-daughter, Angela Carne of Timonium; and two grandsons.

— Jacques Kelly

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com