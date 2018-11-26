Harriet V. Cole, print company estimator and longtime United Methodist church activist, dies

Harriet V. Cole, a retired printing estimator who had been an active member of Loch Raven United Methodist Church for more than six decades, died Thursday at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, Pa., from a lung infection.

The Hunt Valley resident was 90.

The former Harriet Virginia Godman was born and raised in Baltimore, the daughter of William Godman and his wife, Teresa Godman.

After graduating from Eastern High School in 1945, she began her career as a printing estimator — a job that entails developing cost estimates for customers’ printing jobs.

She was first employed at Universal Lithographers, a firm that produced books on the Chesapeake Bay and Baltimore. She later worked as an estimator for Urban Printing, Optic Binding and Printing and Rosedale Printing. She retired in the late 1990s.

While attending Oxford United Methodist Church at 24th Street and Greenmount Avenue, she met and fell in love with Clair Cole, a photoengraver. They married in 1951.

Mrs. Cole and her husband began attending Loch Raven United Methodist Church in 1953, and joined the next year. She served as a youth group counselor and was a member of the church camping group. She also performed in church plays.

Mrs. Cole and her husband organized the Road Runners, a travel group that visited places in the U.S. as well as in England and Europe. She was also founder and chair for many years of the church’s annual oyster and sour beef fundraising dinners.

She was a lay member of the Baltimore-Washington Conference of the United Methodist Church for more than 35 years.

She was a longtime member and former president of the United Methodist Women and, at her death, was serving as vice president of the organization.

Since 1950, she had been a member and Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, and for the last 25 years had been its secretary.

Since her husband’s death in 2007, the former Cockeysville resident had been living at Bonnie Blink, the Maryland Masonic Home in Hunt Valley, where she was president of its resident council.

She enjoyed playing cards and board games.

A celebration of Mrs. Cole’s life will be held at her church, 6620 Loch Raven Blvd., at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

She is survived by three sons, John T. Cole of Lutherville, Dennis R. Cole of Hunt Valley and David C. Cole of Pikesville; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

