Gilbert Sandler, story spinner of old Baltimore, dies at 95

Gilbert Sandler, whose nostalgic stories of old Baltimore were told in The Sun and on WYPR-FM, died Wednesday afternoon of cancer at Roland Park Place. He was 95.

Anthony Brandon, WYPR manager, said, “His stories were funny, entertaining and hopeful. He himself was a delight. We loved to kid and laugh.”

Brandon also said, “He was one of my dearest friends, and I will miss him terribly.”

Mr. Sandler, who for years ran an advertising agency, began his local history columns in the old Baltimore Evening Sun. He also wrote several books published by the Johns Hopkins Press.

He gave numerous talks and often appeared wearing a sporty hat.

A full obituary will appear later.

Listen to Gil Sandler's appearance on the Roughly Speaking podcast »

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com