George W. 'Bill' Childs, former president of Childs Express Inc., dies

George W. “Bill” Childs, former president of Childs Express Inc., a five-generation-owned-and-operated Waverly moving business, died last Wednesday of congestive heart failure at his Towson home. He was 90.

George William Childs was born in Baltimore and raised in Waverly. He was the son of Reynolds Ghent Childs Sr., who took over the family business that had been started by his father, William C. Childs in 1890. He was also the son of Eleanor M. Childs.

The business was established with a horse and wagon and delivered travelers’ luggage to railroad stations and steamship piers, and later expanded to delivering prescription drugs for Muth Brothers & Co.

Mr. Childs attended city public schools when he dropped out at 14 to help support his family. He served in the Army in France from 1952 to 1954.

Family photo During George W. 'Bill' Childs' tenure, Childs Express Inc. warehoused and made deliveries for many local furniture stores, such as Garon’s, Ethan Allen, Pilgrim House Furniture and Gold Seal, as well as many antique stores and kitchen and bath centers. During George W. 'Bill' Childs' tenure, Childs Express Inc. warehoused and made deliveries for many local furniture stores, such as Garon’s, Ethan Allen, Pilgrim House Furniture and Gold Seal, as well as many antique stores and kitchen and bath centers. (Family photo)

He joined the family business, which he eventually headed, and during his tenure, it warehoused and made deliveries for many local furniture stores, such as Garon’s, Ethan Allen, Pilgrim House Furniture and Gold Seal, as well as many antique stores and kitchen and bath centers.

Mr. Childs retired from the business in 1997. It continues to be family-owned.

He was married in 1946 to the former Adeline Dora Dunham, a former Black & Decker forklift operator, and they made their home on Providence Road in Towson. She died in 2010.

The couple enjoyed spending their summers at a cabin they owned on the Susquehanna River, where they fished and went boating.

Mr. Childs was an inveterate Orioles fan who enjoyed attending games at Memorial Stadium or listening on radio and watching TV while sipping a chilled Natty Boh, family members said.

He was a member of Evangelical Reformed Church.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home at York and Overbrook roads in Rodgers Forge.

Mr. Childs’ remains will be transported to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens not by hearse but by a Childs Express Inc. moving truck, family members said.

He is survived by a son, David W. Childs Sr. of Glen Arm; three grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

