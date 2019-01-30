Garland P. Moore, retired banker, dies

Garland Payne “Bo” Moore Jr., a retired banker and real estate developer and award-winning college lacrosse goalie, died of cancer Jan. 27 at his Greenspring Valley home. He was 86.

Born in Baltimore and raised in the Geneva apartments on St. Paul Street, he was the son of Garland P. Moore and his wife, Elizabeth Onderdonk Pierce.

He attended the Calvert School and was a graduate of the McDonogh School, then an all-male military academy, where he played lacrosse and was coached by Robert “Pic” Fuller. The pair later went on to the University of Virginia.

He earned a degree in religious studies at Virginia and belonged to Saint Elmo Fraternity and the Z Society and was a member of the student council.

Mr. Moore was a three-time All American goalie, a member of Virginia’s national championship team in 1952 and captain of the 1954 squad.

“Bo was a very fine goalie, and it gave him recognition on the campus,” said a classmate, E. Morgan “Puttie” Loane Jr. “At Virginia he was a mover and a shaker. He was a people person, and if you were a friend of his, he stayed in touch. He made time to keep up with his friends.”

Mr. Moore later played for the Mount Washington Lacrosse Club.

“I played against him when I was at Gilman and with him at Virginia,” said a college friend, Frederick “Whit” Whitridge. “Bo was outgoing. He was a good sport and made friends easily.”

Mr. Moore also served on the board of the U.S. Lacrosse Foundation, now U.S. Lacrosse Inc., and was a member of the Lacrosse Hall of Fame selection committee.

He served in the Army and worked on the construction of the Distant Early Warning Line across the Arctic Circle.

He married Kingsley Black. The couple met a mutual friend’s debutante party in Ruxton in the middle 1950s.

He joined the old Equitable Trust Co. and rose to be a vice president and head of national banking. He resigned from the firm in 1976 and founded his own company, Moore and Co. Inc., which worked in commercial real estate.

Mr. Moore served on the boards of the Mangels Herold Co., the maker of King Syrup, and First Federated Life Insurance Co., and was an early treasurer and board member of Center Stage.

Shortly after leaving Equitable, Mr. Moore became a director of Financial General Bancshares of Washington, D.C., and chair of the executive committee of First American Bank of Maryland. He was later a director of Chevy Chase Bank and chaired its audit committee and served on its executive committee until its sale to Capital One Corp. in 2009.

In 1978, Mr. Moore was named a director of Realty Investment Co. Inc., the holding company for the assets owned by Stewart W. Bainum Sr., the founder of Manor Care and Choice Hotels Inc. He also served as a director of the Commonweal Foundation, now the Bainum Family Foundation, according to an autobiographical sketch he wrote.

He was an active alumnus of both McDonogh and Virginia. In 1970 he was elected to the Board of Managers of the Alumni Association of the University of Virginia. In 2003 he became a member of the Jefferson Trust Foundation.

Mr. Moore was a member of the board of trustees of the McDonogh School from 1990 to 1998. He served on its executive committee and, in his memoir, said that his primary responsibility was the development and management of the school’s Owings Mills Corporate Campus, a 200-acre office park.

He enjoyed the Chesapeake Bay, wildfowl hunting, tennis and rowing his shell on Squam Lake. he also played golf, which he described as “the most difficult of sports.”

Mr. Moore was a member of the Maryland and Green Spring Valley hunt clubs. He had a second home in Palm City, Fla.

He lived with his wife, both his children, and his grandchildren, on a family property in Baltimore County.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Garrison, where he was a communicant.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Kingsley Black Moore, a retired Garrison Forest School teacher; a daughter, Kingsley Moore Mooney; a son, Charles Patterson Moore of Baltimore; and four grandchildren.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com