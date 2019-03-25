Sister Francesca Krolczyk, retired math teacher, dies

Sister Francesca Krolczyk, who taught mathematics at parochial schools as a member of the Franciscan Order, died of stroke complications March 24 at Sinai Hospital. She was 91 and lived in West Towson.

Born Lorraine Marie Krolczyk in Baltimore and raised in Southeast Baltimore, she was the daughter of Frank Adam Krolczyk, a paperhanger, and his wife, Josephine Orlikowski. She attended St. Stanislaus School in Fells Point and was a graduate of the Catholic High School of Baltimore.

She joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia in 1951 and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at what is now Notre Dame of Maryland University and a master’s degree from the Catholic University of America.

“She was an accomplished math teacher,” said a member of her order, Sister Ann Marie Slavin of Aston, Pa. “She once told me, ‘If you can’t do math, somebody didn’t teach you right.’ ”

She taught at St. Stephen School in Bradshaw, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and the Shrine of the Little Flower School in Northeast Baltimore.

She was also a teacher, department head, business manager, and later a volunteer at the Catholic High School of Baltimore on Edison Highway. She also taught at what are now Towson University and Loyola University Maryland.

She was a tutor at the Center for Adult Literacy and Learning and since 2010 served as a caregiver for her brother, Melvin D. Krolczyk, who died Feb. 24.

Over the years she had additional teaching posts in Wilmington, Del., and Trenton, N.J.

She lived with other members of her order at the Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart on West Joppa Road in Towson.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Angels Convent Chapel, 609 S. Convent Road in Aston, Pa.

Survivors include nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

