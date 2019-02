Ethel Ennis, Baltimore’s “First Lady of Jazz” who during her more than nearly seven decade career performed with Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway, Miles Davis-John Coltrane Sextet and thrilled audiences at the Newport and Monterey jazz festivals, died Sunday from complications of a stroke at her Greater Mondawmin home.

She was 86.

This story will be updated.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com