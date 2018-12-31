Elizabeth Harvey, volunteer and gardener, dies

Elizabeth Williams Harvey, a former Baltimore Museum of Art volunteer who played tennis and enjoyed gardening, died of dementia Dec. 17 at her North Baltimore home. She was 96.

Born Elizabeth Williams in Baltimore and raised on Lombardy Place in North Roland Park, she was the daughter of J. Harland Williams and his wife, Lela Ingram.

She was a graduate of the Calvert School and attended Bryn Mawr School. She was a 1941 graduate of Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, Conn.

During World War II she drove an ambulance.

“She went to Union Memorial Hospital and offered her services as a nurses’ assistant and they said, ‘You can drive. We need you for the ambulance,’ ” said her son, Alexander “Exie” Harvey IV of Baltimore.

In 1951 she married Alexander “Zandy” Harvey II, an attorney who became a senior judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

Mrs. Harvey was a docent for the Baltimore Museum of Art, and belonged to the St. George’s Garden Club.

“We had a farm garden of peas, beans and corn. She also liked peonies and planted a lot of daffodils,” her son said.

Her children recalled her sense of humor and wit.

She enjoyed reading fiction, including mystery and suspense stories.

A private family burial will take place in Druid Ridge Cemetery.

In addition to her son, survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth “Lisa” Harvey Shapiro of Atlanta; a stepson, Claude K. “Rip” Williams Jr. of Largo, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Cynthia Collins of North Palm Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 2017.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com