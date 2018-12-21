Dorothy C. Huber, homemaker, dies

Dorothy C.”Dot” Huber, a homemaker and volunteer, died Dec. 1 in her sleep at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium. She was 94.

The former Dorothy Cary, who was born in Owings Mills and raised in Windsor Hills, was the daughter of John W. Cary, a salesman, and his wife, Florence Marion Bannister, a homemaker.

After graduating from Forest Park High School, she worked for the old Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co., and during World War II was in the payroll department of the old Glenn L. Martin Co. in Middle River.

“She recalled giving out paychecks to workers while they were working on planes produced for the war,” said her daughter, Phyllis Panopoulos of Timonium.

In 1943, she married Charles William “Bud” Huber Jr., while he was on leave from the Navy. A maintenance engineer, Mr. Huber died in 2002.

After the couple had their two children, they settled in Howard Park, where Mrs. Huber was a Brownie leader, Girl Scout cookie mother, and organizer of the annual Little League parade.

She was also a member of the Howard Park United Methodist Church and an officer in its Women’s Society.

Mrs. Huber and her husband moved in 1968 to South Florida, where they lived for 20 years, and subsequently moved to Clermont, Fla., where Mrs. Huber was a Pink Lady at South Lake Hospital and volunteered at Cooper Memorial Library teaching English as a second language.

A lymphoma survivor, Mrs. Huber was an active member of the Clermont Cancer Support Group and the local garden club. She was a member of the local chapter of the Florida Daughters of the American Revolution.

“She loved knitting and needlepointing and participated in a prayer shawl ministry and knitted hats for newborns and children of active duty military personnel,” he daughter said.

In 2011, she moved to Timonium to be near her daughter and her husband.

Mrs. Huber enjoyed reminiscing about the early day when WMAR-TV went on the air and she appeared on camera modeling wedding gowns in Guilford’s Sherwood Gardens.

Her philosophy of life, her daughter said, was “To have a friend, be a friend.”

Plans for Mrs. Huber’s interment next to her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell are incomplete.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by a son, Charles William “Chuck” Huber of Seaside, Ore.; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchilden.

