Donna L. Cadenhead-Tynes, former telemetry nurse, dies

Donna L. Cadenhead-Tynes, who had worked as a Bon Secours Hospital telemetry nurse and was an inveterate Ravens fan, died Dec. 8 from complications of metastatic endometrial cancer at Howard County General Hospital. The Columbia resident was 59.

The former Donna Lynn Cadenhead was born in Washington and raised in Capitol Heights and Seat Pleasant. She was the daughter of Dr. Everett W. Cadenhead, a physician, and Gwendolyn Yvonne Towles Cadenead, a Washington public schools educator.

In 1972, she moved with her family to Columbia, and five years later, graduated from Wilde Lake High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in 1981 from Towson University, and an associate degree in nursing from Howard Community College.

She began her career as a registered nurse at the old Lutheran Hospital and Liberty Medical Center,which later merged with Provident Hospital. She was working as a telemetry nurse at Bon Secours Hospital when she retired about a decade ago on a medical disability, family members said.

“A three-time cancer survivor, Donna’s deep faith, indefatigable spirit and joy for life guided her through her health and other life challenges, which she faced with grace and determination,” Dr. Terri L. Hill wrote in a profile of her friend, whom she had known since middle school.

“A hopeful pragmatist, she remained positive in the face of long odds, which she repeatedly beat — often to the amazement of her care providers,” wrote Dr. Hill, a Columbia resident.

Ms. Cadenhead-Tynes enjoyed dressing up in a silly costume and attending the Renaissance Festival each year. She was an avid gardener and accomplished cook who enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends.

A former Redskins fan, and with “maturity and wisdom, she came to see the light, becoming a diehard Baltimore Ravens loyalist,” wrote Dr. Hill.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home, 5151 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville.

“She lived life fully and gave fully of herself to the many whom she loved and about whom she cared,” Dr. Hill wrote. “Her passing, although presumed inevitable, came as a shock to those who walked the final mile with her.”

Ms. Cadenhead-Tynes is survived by her brother, Glenn Cadenhead of Columbia; a stepdaughter, Tisha Reoyo of North Carolina; and a granddaughter. A marriage to Leon Tynes ended in divorce.

