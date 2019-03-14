Dr. Donald B. Lurie, retired maxillofacial surgeon, dies

Dr. Donald B. Lurie, a retired maxillofacial surgeon who was a devotee of Dixieland and ragtime music, died Sunday of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at Stella Maris Hospice. The Shrewsbury, Pa., resident was 85.

Donald Bruce Lurie, who was born in Baltimore and raised in the Brooklyn neighborhood, was the son of Dr. J. Joseph Lurie, a dentist, and his wife, Celia Tulbovitch Lurie, a Baltimore public schools teacher.

After graduating in 1949 from City College, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1954 from what was then known as Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College.

He was a 1957 graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry and received additional medical education at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. He completed residencies at Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., and Harlem Hospital in New York.

Dr. Lurie first established an oral and maxillofacial surgical practice in 1963 on St. Paul Street in Mount Vernon and later moved to Mercy Medical Center and to the Beltway Professional Building on Kenilworth Drive in Towson.

Dr. Lurie who retired in 2011, was the former chairman of the Mid-Atlantic Board of Oral Surgeons.

The former 30-year Hereford resident who later moved to Shrewsbury maintained an interest in American Saddlebred horses and playing percussion in the Fallstaff Five-Plus Two Dixieland ragtime band which during the 1980s performed at Cross Keys Inn and Phillips Seafood in the Inner Harbor.

“He had a strong memory of nostalgic places in Baltimore, such as the jazz clubs near Pennsylvania Avenue. He also followed the Orioles, Baltimore Colts and Ravens closely,” his son, Michael S. Lurie of Bel Air, wrote in a biographical sketch of his father.

Dr. Lurie was an active communicant of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, Pa., where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. today.

In addition to his son, Dr. Lurie is survived by his wife of 36 years, the former Leslie Pastor; a daughter, Suzanne Orrell of Albuquerque, N.M.; two stepsons, Christopher Hunt of Shrewsbury and Dennis Hunt of Bucks County, Pa.; a sister, Lois L. Press of New York; and five grandchildren. Two earlier marriages ended in divorce.

