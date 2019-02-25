Dolores J. Pater, retired Baltimore County teacher, dies

Dolores J. Pater, a retired Baltimore County teacher and gardening enthusiast, died of cancer Thursday at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Towson. The Ellicott City resident was 71.

Born in Johnstown, Pa., she was the daughter of Bruno Hamski, a steelworker, and his wife, Eleanor, a homemaker. She was a 1965 graduate of Bishop McCort High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees at then-Towson State College.

In 1971 she married Robert Pater, a physical education teacher in the Baltimore County school system.

Mrs. Pater taught at Hillendale, Kingsville and Carney elementary schools, and retired from Seven Oaks Elementary School nearly 10 years ago.

She traveled widely with her husband and became an enthusiastic gardener. She raised flowers at her Barrow Court home and belonged to the Lutherville Garden Club.

“My mother made friends when she entered a room. She would talk to everyone,” said her daughter, Amy Pater of Ellicott City. “She loved to cook — I can barely remember not having a homemade meal. She decorated for every holiday. And of course she loved to shop.”

Several years ago Mrs. Pater and her husband relocated to the Gatherings at Ellicott Mills.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Drive in Ellicott City.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years and her daughter.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com