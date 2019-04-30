David J. Ash, former hotel manager and retired police officer, dies

David J. Ash, a retired Howard County police officer and former Columbia resident, died April 20 of cancer at AdventHealth Tampa in Florida. He was 79.

David J. Ash was born in Cambridge, where he was raised and graduated from high school. He began working in the hotel industry for the Marriott Corp. in Washington, and later managed hotels in Indianapolis, Boston and Denver.

In 1973, Mr. Ash joined the Howard County police department and worked as a patrolman and detective in both Savage and Laurel while attending Howard Community College. He retired with the rank of corporal in 2002.

He also was a Howard County Liquor Board inspector in the mid-1980s, said his wife of 12 years, the former Dawn Yearick.

After retiring, Mr. Ash and his wife moved to Lutz, Fla. He was an avid golfer and was an Orioles and New England Patriots fan. He also enjoyed attending stock car races.

A celebration of Mr. Ash’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at Historic Savage Mill Manor at 8502 Fair Street in Savage.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Ash is survived by two sons, David Wayne Ash of Prince Frederick and Matthew Ash of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two daughters, Amy Uzarowski of Forest Hill and Victoria Davis of Apopka, Fla.; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

