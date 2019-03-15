'Detour' Dave Sandler, longtime WBAL traffic reporter in Baltimore, dies

Robert Lang "Detour Dave" Sandler, the long time WBAL Radio and 98 Rock traffic reporter, died Thursday night the the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was 58.

The radio station reported that he had a second career as a disc jockey who appeared at weddings, Bar-Mitzvahs and reunions,

The station also said he was a pilot who issued traffic reports from a Cessna aircraft.

Mr. Sandler left the station in 2017, after working there for 31 years.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Jody Sandler; a daughter, Alix; a son, Brooks; a brother, Doug; and a step-sister, Nancy.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Many of his former colleagues took to social media to mourn Mr. Sandler’s passing.

This article will be updated.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com