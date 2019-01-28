News Obituaries

Dave Durian, former WBAL anchor and radio talk show host, dies at 72

Jacques Kelly
Dave Durian, the former anchor for WBAL Radio, died early Monday morning, the station announced.

He was 72 years old.

“Durian was a familiar face and voice in Baltimore for three decades,” the station said.

Mr. Durian came to Baltimore in 1982 from KDKA in Pittsburgh and became a lead anchor at WBAL-TV 11.

He then left the station and served Maryland Public Television.In 1988 he returned to WBAL Radio as a radio talk show host at WBAL Radio, where he remained for more than 20 years.

Plans for a funeral are incomplete.

A full obituary will appear.

