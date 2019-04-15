Daniel L. Carl, electrical engineer, dies

Daniel L. Carl, an electrical engineer who was a diehard professional football fan, died Thursday at Sinai Hospital from a severe brain injury as a result of a fall. The Towson resident was 48.

Daniel Lawrence Carl was born at his family’s home on Pleasant Plains Road in Towson, said a sister, Julie A. Brown of Carney.

He was the son of Richard D. Carl Sr., a professor of geology at what is now Stevenson University, and his wife, Shirley F. Carl, an environmental educator.

Raised in Towson, Mr. Carl was a 1989 graduate of Towson High School, where he played varsity lacrosse on its state championship team.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1993 from Drexel University in Philadelphia, he was the founder of Carl Consulting, an engineering firm that he operated for 20 years, until moving back to Towson several years ago.

At his death, he was still working as a freelance electrical engineer, family members said.

Mr. Carl was a professional basketball and professional football enthusiast and was an inveterate Philadelphia Eagles fan. He also liked to play fantasy football and watch the TV series “The Sopranos.”

He was known not only for his intelligence, but also for his wit, his sister said.

Plans for a memorial service are incomplete.

In addition to his sister, he is survived by his parents, who live in Towson; a brother, Richard D. Carl Jr. of Manchester; another sister, Brenda Carl, of Carney; and several nieces and nephews.

