Creta S. Smouse, former fashion illustrator and homemaker, dies

Creta S. Smouse, a former fashion illustrator and homemaker, died Feb. 12 of Alzheimer’s disease at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson. The Towson resident was 87.

The former Creta Myree Staley was born and raised in Frederick. She was the daughter of Monroe Sherwood Staley, and his wife, Charlotte Ruth Shipley, who were the proprietors of Staley’s Market.

After graduating in 1950 from Frederick High School, she earned a degree in 1953 in costume design and illustration from Maryland Institute College of Art.

Mrs. Smouse worked in fashion design for several years at Hochschild Kohn department store as a fashion illustrator.

In 1954, she met her future husband, H. Russell Smouse, while both were working as waitstaff at several Ocean City boardwalk hotels. They married the next year.

She had been president of the Women of Civitan during the 1960s and volunteered at the Presbyterian Home of Maryland.

The Meadow Ridge Road resident was an avid gardener and had been been president of the Four Seasons Garden Club of Ruxton in the 1970s.

An excellent cook, Mrs. Smouse enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. She also liked attending a Pilates class at the Towson YMCA.

She was a fan of the Broadway theater, Baltimore Opera Co., Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and ballet.

Mrs. Smouse, who was an accomplished photographer, liked spending time at a second home she and her husband maintained in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

She has been an active member of Towson Presbyterian Church since the 1970s.

Services were held Friday at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home.

In addition to her husband of 64 years, a lawyer, who was the Orioles’ former general counsel, she is survived by two sons, Randall Forsyth Smouse of Timonium and Gregory Russell Smouse of Phoenix, Baltimore County; a daughter, Kristin Smouse Allen of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; and four grandchildren.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com