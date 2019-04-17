Christine Y. Gray, social worker, dies

Christine Y. Gray, a retired city social worker and a world traveler, died April 5 of cancer at her Ednor Gardens home. She was 75.

The former Christine Jeanette Young, who was the daughter of the Rev. Calvin M. Young Jr., a Presbyterian minister, and Margaretta Reese Young, a schoolteacher, was born in Anderson, S.C., and raised in Gastonia, N.C.

A 1961 graduate of Highland High School, now the Highland School of Technology, in Gastonia, she enrolled at Howard University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1965.

Ms. Gray worked for 40 years as a social worker for the city Department of Social Services until retiring in 2005.

“She had an entrepreneurial spirit and partnered with several girlfriends selling jewelry,” wrote her daughter, Melanie Gray Jordon of Hamilton, in a biographical profile.

Ms. Gray’s major interests were fashion, art and animals, and she was an accomplished pianist and world traveler.

She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Baltimore Museum of Art’s Joshua Johnson Society.

A private celebration will be held at her home Thursday.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by a son, Reggie Gray of Kansas City, Kan.; three brothers, Harry Young of Detroit, Calvin Young of Acton, Calif., and Morris Young of Los Angeles; her significant other, Jesse Brown of Ellicott City; and four nieces. A marriage ended in divorce.

