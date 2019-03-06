C. Herbert Wineholt Jr., syrup company executive, dies

C. Herbert Wineholt Jr., a retired Mangels-Herrold Co. executive who was a lifelong patron of the arts, died Feb. 14 from heart failure at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. The former Pinehurst and Ruxton resident was 88.

Charles Herbert Wineholt Jr., the son of Charles H. Wineholt Sr., a salesman, and Ruth Mangels Eppler, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Hamilton and later in a home on Springlake Way in Homeland.

After graduating in 1948 from City College, he served in the Army as a lieutenant. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1954 from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he was also a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Mr. Wineholt, who never used his given first name and was known as “Herb,” went to work for Mangels-Herrold Co., makers of King Syrup. Founded in 1901, the company, which was located on Key Highway, also made and sold laundry products.

He rose through the ranks until being named vice president of sales. He retired from the company in 1985 at the time of its sale.

A lifelong patron of the arts, he supported the Baltimore Opera Guild and the Paint and Powder Club, and from the time he was a teenager and until he was 85 and unable to make the trip alone, Mr. Wineholt saw every major Broadway musical and Metropolitan Opera performance.

He also attended the Renaissance Institute of Notre Dame of Maryland University, where he took theater and history courses, and traveled with fellow students to Europe.

Mr. Wineholt was a member of the Baltimore Country Club.

Mr. Wineholt, who had lived on Pinehurst Road, Ruxton Towers and later at the Maryland Masonic Home in Hunt Valley, was a member of the Scottish Rite, Royal Order of Jesters and had served as president of the Towson Shrine.

His wife of 34 years, the former Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Dietrich, who worked at Waverly Press and Towson Photo Supply, died in 1993.

A memorial service for Mr. Wineholt was held March 2 in the chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home.

He is survived by two sons, David Arthur Wineholt of Timonium and Buckley Dietrich Wineholt of Austin, Texas.; and two grandchildren.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com