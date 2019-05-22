Charles R. Williams, custodian and collector, dies

Charles R. Williams, a retired Baltimore County public schools custodian whose career spanned three decades, died Sunday from non-Hodgkins lympoma at Gilchrist Center Towson. The longtime Loch Raven Village resident was 62.

Charles Robert Williams, the son of Charles Franklin Williams, a Western Electric Co. worker, and Emma Williams, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Gleneagle Road near Chinguapin Run Park.

He was a 1975 graduate of Northern High School.

Mr. Williams began working in 1980 as a custodian for Baltimore County Public Schools and during his 30-year tenure had worked at Towson High School and for the last 12 years until retiring in 2010, was assigned as chief custodian at Loch Raven High School.

The longtime Loch Raven Village resident liked collecting vintage Bell Telephone Co. memorabilia, model cars, and Coca-Cola signage.

One of his lifelong dreams was owing and driving a Dodge Charger, said a stepdaughter, Christine Wieczorek of Loch Raven Village. Other interests included collecting high-end stereo equipment and listening to classic rock.

His wife of 12 years, the former Claire Ann Conway died in 2011.

A prayer service for Mr. Williams will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, York and Overbrook roads, Rodgers Forge.

In addition to his stepdaughter, he is survived by another stepdaughter, Elizabeth Rinker of Bel Air; and four grandchildren.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com