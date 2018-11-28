Catherine C. 'Kay' McMullen, medical school administrative assistant, dies

Catherine C. “Kay” McMullen, a retired University of Maryland Medical School administrative assistant and world traveler, died Nov. 20 from a heart attack at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center. The Parkville resident was 82.

Catherine Cecilia McMullen was born in Baltimore and raised in Charles Village, the daughter of Dr. Charles Anthony McMullen, a dentist, and his wife, Lily Desma List McMullen, a University of Maryland Dental School administrative assistant.

A Seton High School graduate, Miss McMullen worked at the University of Maryland Medical School as an administrative assistant from 1958 until retiring in 1992.

A longtime resident of Brightleaf Court in White Marsh, she had visited England, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, China and Australia, according to family members.

Miss McMullen enjoyed shopping and visiting museums. She was also a Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan who seldom missed a game, family members said. She moved to Oak Crest Village about a year ago.

She was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Road, Fullerton, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday.

Miss McMullen is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

