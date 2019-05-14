Catherine M. 'Kitty' Jones, co-owner of Jones Junction auto dealership, dies

Catherine M. “Kitty” Jones, co-owner with her husband of Jones Junction, a Bel Air auto dealership, died Monday of pneumonia at her Bel Air home. She was 92.

The former Catherine Marie Hash, who was the daughter of Fields H. Hash, a farmer, and his wife, Dona Hash, was born one of 20 children at home on Glenville Road in Darlington.

A Bel Air High School graduate, during World War Il she worked in personnel at the Aberdeen Proving Ground.

In 1947, she married Vernon Jones, and three years later, the couple purchased the Jones Motor Co., a Conowingo auto dealership that had been founded in 1917, from his father, eventually moving it to Bel Air in 1965.

Since 1973, the dealership that sells Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, KIA, Jeep and Chrysler automobiles, has been located at Bel Air and Harford roads in Bel Air.

It is the largest family-owned retail car dealership in the state and employes more than 700 people, family members said.

“They worked side by side building the business,” said her daughter, Beverly Jones of Bel Air. “She handled the books, parts inventory, and the banking. They were a real team.”

Mrs. Jones was partially retired from the business at her death, her daughter said.

In addition to a cabin the couple owned alongside the Susquehanna River, where they spent more than 50 summers entertaining family and friends, they enjoyed traveling throughout the county in their motor home.

They also liked spending winters in River Ranch, Fla.

Mrs. Jones was an inveterate fan of Christmas and liked decorating her Hall Street home “for community members to come and enjoy,” her daughter said.

Her husband died in 2014.

She was a member for more than 40 years of Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by two sons, Danny Jones of Joppa and Larry Jones of Bel Air; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Another daughter, Kathy Jones, died in 1963.

