Catherine M. Jones, special education teacher, dies

Catherine Margaret Jones, a retired special education teacher who had taught at the School of the Chimes, died of respiratory failure Dec. 20 at her Chestertown home. She was 87.

Born in County Leitrim, Ireland, she was the daughter of Thomas McGoohan and his wife, Rose Fitzpatrick. The family moved to Yorkshire, England, and she graduated from the University of Sheffield in 1952 with an honors degree in history.

While a student, she met her future husband, Alexander Jones, who was from Princess Anne on the Eastern Shore. They married in 1952 in Kenilworth, England.

They moved to moved to Baltimore, where she taught at the School of the Chimes. In 1955 they settled in Princess Anne. She received a master’s degree in special education from Salisbury State University.

She became a Somerset County Public Schools special education teacher at Woodson Middle School in Crisfield and was also a visiting resource teacher to Smith Island’s School at Ewell until she retired in 1986.

She and her husband retired in Chestertown in 1986. She served on the Board of Kent Youth. She was a volunteer with the Kent Hospice Foundation and was a member of its Ethics Committee.

A private family memorial service is being planned.

Survivors include a son, Patrick G. Jones of Chestertown; two daughters, Kathleen G. Jones of Chestertown and Karen F. Nichols of Riva; a sister, Annette Nichols of Vancouver, B.C.; eight grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. Her husband, Alexander “Sandy” Jones, an attorney, died in 2009. A son, Peyton Jones, died in 2002.

