Dr. Carol E. Beasley, Towson psychiatrist, dies

Dr. Carol E. Beasley, a Towson psychiatrist who earlier had been on the staff of Sheppard-Enoch Pratt Hospital, died Wednesday of cancer at the Gilchrist Center Towson. The North Baltimore resident was 66.

Carol Elizabeth Beasley, who was known as Lisa, was born in Little Rock., Ark., the daughter of Dr. J. Franklin Beasley, a psychiatrist, and his wife, Joan Fulk, a homemaker.

She moved to Towson as a child and graduated in 1966 from Towson High School, and received a bachelor’s degree in 1974 from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Before attending medical school, she worked at the Phipps Outpatient Clinic at the Johns Hopkins Hospital as an intake worker and researcher from 1975 to 1982.

Dr. Beasley entered Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, from which she received her medical degree in 1986, and completed her residency training at Sheppard-Pratt, where she was a staff psychiatrist from 1990 to 1992, before entering private practice.

Dr. Beasley who maintained an office in the Osler Medical Center on Osler Drive in Towson, also worked one day a week at the Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Outpatient Clinic and had consulted as a psychiatrist for the Loyola University Maryland Student Health Center.

“She was incredibly kind and generous and she had a fantastic sense of humor,” said her medical partner, Dr. Virginia Ashley. “She had a lot of interests and a lot of friends.”

Interested in thoroughbred horse racing, she and Dr. Ashley each year attended the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, a race held at Pimlico Race Course the day before the Preakness. Dr. Beasley also collected Preakness commemorative glasses.

Dr. Beasley, who had not retired at her death, enjoyed opera, travel, writing poetry and a book group, along with spending time at her family’s vacation home in Bethany Beach, Del.

She was a communicant of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dr. Beasley is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 41 years, Robert Kearney, a software engineer; and two daughters, Katharine Dyson Kearney of Baltimore, and Elizabeth Gilbert Kearney of Philadelphia.

