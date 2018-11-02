Brent M. Cordry, nurse and emergency medical technician with Cockeysville fire station, dies

Brent M. Cordry, a Johns Hopkins registered nurse and volunteer emergency medical technician in Cockeysville, died of undetermined causes Oct. 25 at a neighbor’s home in Mays Chapel. He was 30.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Burton “Neil” Cordry, a salesman, and his wife Gwendolyn Smith, a nurse.

He was a 2006 graduate of Dulaney High School and received an associate’s degree at the Community College of Baltimore County, where he was named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Mr. Cordry obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Towson University. He completed a student nurse residency program at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and worked in its multi-trauma and neuro-trauma critical care units.

He recently joined the Johns Hopkins Hospital, serving in its Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery unit.

He also worked as a technician at the Smart Trans Ambulance Service, and for the past seven years was an active volunteer with the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Co. as an EMT.

“My brother’s life goal was to become a nurse anesthetist,” said his sister, Charlese Smithson of Salisbury. “He was always ready to lend a helping hand.

“Brent was full of life and passion,” she said. “He loved adventure, cars, snowboarding, going to the beach, riding his motorcycle through Loch Raven with friends, and his pit bull.”

She said he kept abreast of politics, world issues and technology.

“He was looking forward to traveling the world and experiencing all the treasures it held,” she said.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Roman Catholic Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, Timonium.

In addition to his sister and his parents, survivors include another sister, Lauren Thomsen of White Marsh; and nieces and nephews.

— Jacques Kelly

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com