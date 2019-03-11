Ann G. Candler, educator, dies

Ann G. Candler, a retired Baltimore City Community College English teacher, died Feb. 27 of lung disease at the Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson. The former longtime Roland Park resident was 91.

The former Ann Gillis Bueschel was born in Baltimore and raised in Charles Village and later in a home on Hawthorn Road in Roland Park. She was the daughter of John W. Bueschel, an attorney, and his wife, Mable Gillis Bueschel, a teacher.

She was a 1945 graduate of Eastern High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in French in 1949 from Goucher College, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. In 1955, she received a master’s degree in education from the Johns Hopkins University.

Mrs. Candler had also attended Peabody Preparatory, where she studied piano and performed in operettas.

Handout Ann G. Candler taught at Hampstead Hill Junior High School and during the 1960s. Ann G. Candler taught at Hampstead Hill Junior High School and during the 1960s. (Handout)

From 1950 to 1958, she taught at Hampstead Hill Junior High School and during the 1960s, was a substitute teacher in Baltimore public schools.

In 1988, Mrs. Candler became an adjunct faculty member of the Baltimore City Community College’s English department, where she taught writing and composition for 24 years until retiring in 2012.

Mrs. Candler, who had lived on Hawthorn Road for many years until moving to Blakehurst last year, was a longtime member and past president of the Woman’s Club of Roland Park.

In addition to playing the piano, reading and doing crossword puzzles, she liked working on her great-grandfather’s farm in Whitehaven, near Salisbury.

She was married for 48 years to John B. Candler, a Central Savings Bank executive, who died in 2006.

Mrs. Candler was a communicant of St. David’s Episcopal Church, where a private funeral was held March 4. Plans for a memorial service are incomplete.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Gillis Candler of Chevy Chase, and a grandson.

